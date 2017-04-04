3 dead after shots fired in East Selkirk, Man.

Three people were found dead in East Selkirk, Man. on Monday evening.

RCMP say they found the bodies of two males and a female outside a home when they responded to a shots fired call after 7 p.m.

“Firearms were involved in this incident,” said Chief Superintendent Mark Fisher in a press release. “Based on the information known to investigators at this point in time, we do not believe that there is any ongoing risk or threat to public safety. No suspect is believed to be at large.”

The RCMP Serious Crime Unit and Forensic Identification officers are investigating.

An RCMP spokesperson is expected to release more information at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Global News will continue to update this story.