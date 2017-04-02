Survey suggests more public washrooms needed in Edmonton’s core

A survey conducted by the city suggests there is a need for more public washrooms in the central part of Edmonton.

There are currently 51 public washrooms in the downtown core communities. For example, Central McDougall and McCauley both have seven facilities, Oliver has four, Queen Mary Park and Stony Plain Road each have three while Boyle Street has two.

Out of the 51 facilities in the downtown core, only 14 are open after 9 p.m., none are open after 1 a.m. and generally none are open earlier than 6 a.m.

“Opportunities for public washroom use diminish further away from the core,” the report reads.

The survey found respondents said there was a greater need for others to use a public washroom than their own need.

The following are the three main themes of the survey’s comments:

Convenience – such as for parents with children, seniors or those with health issues, free to use

Dignity – such as businesses that restrict use, inadequate housing, human rights

Design – such as size, accessibility and running water

The survey suggests there is a need for more washrooms in the following neighbourhoods: downtown, Boyle Street, McCauley, Stony Plain Road, Central McDougall, Queen Mary Park and Oliver.

The matter will be discussed at the Community and Public Services Committee on Monday.