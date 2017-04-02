5th parking enforcement officer assault in 2-week period in Toronto

The number of assaults on parking enforcement officers continues to rise in 2017 with another altercation ending in the arrest of a 49-year-old man Saturday.

Toronto police said a man was charged after assaulting a parking enforcement officer in the Orchard View Boulevard and Yonge Street area.

Police allege the officer issued a ticket to a vehicle for parking on a sidewalk.

READ MORE: Assaults, threats on Toronto parking officers on the rise

The man then moved the vehicle into a “No Stopping” Area and was issued another ticket by the officer, according to police.

The man then shoved the officer, throwing him off balance.

Police arrived on scene and arrested the man.

READ MORE: Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto parking officer

Michael Franks, of Toronto, was charged with assault.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court May 1.

This is the fifth assault on a parking enforcement officer in Toronto in the past two weeks, including an incident where a man was charged with throwing hot coffee in the face of an officer.

READ MORE: Toronto man charged after hot cup of coffee thrown at parking officer’s face