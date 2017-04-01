Officer who Tasered Sammy Yatim facing misconduct charges

More charges could be laid in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim, who was shot eight times and Tasered on a TTC streetcar, back in the summer of 2013.

According to a director with the Office of the Independent Police Review, they have ordered that charges be laid against Sgt. Dusan Dan Pravica, in regards to his decision to the enter the streetcar, and Taser Yatim, after he had already been shot eight times by Const. James Forcillo.

This stems from a complaint issued to the OIPRD by Yatim’s father, Nabil Yatim, following the incident which took place on Queen Street West on July 27, 2013.

However, the Toronto Services Police Board will have to sign off on these charges, as it concerns an allegation that was made over six months ago.

Meantime, Forcillo could be also facing a new charge of misconduct, as he continues to try and appeal his murder conviction.

Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack confirmed the news of the charge to AM640.