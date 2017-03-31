Politics
March 31, 2017 8:12 am

Donald Trump says Michael Flynn should seek immunity for Russia probe testimony

In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington.

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday backed his former national security adviser Michael Flynn‘s offer to testify as part of congressional probes into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia as long as he is protected from prosecution.

“Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!” Trump wrote in a tweet.

More to come.

 

