Girl denies she exaggerated allegations of abuse by aunt and uncle

The witness at the centre of testimony in a child abuse case against her Calgary aunt and uncle, who are also her adopted parents, denied Thursday that she exaggerated the allegations of abuse she and her siblings endured.

The girl, now 19, alleges her aunt and uncle abused her and her two younger siblings in 2010 and 2011. The three children were adopted by the couple after their parents were killed in a car crash in 2006.

READ MORE: ‘She told me I had to drink it’: Girl breaks down saying aunt forced her to drink vomit

There is a publication ban in place to protect the identities of the children involved.

The eldest child has testified about sustaining a wide range of abuses at the hands of her adopted parents, including being forced to wear a soiled adult diaper and drink her own vomit.

WATCH: ‘She told me I had to’: Girl alleges aunt forced her to drink vomit – Reid Fiest reports

On Thursday, she told the court she witnessed her aunt put her brother’s head under water in the kitchen sink.

Throughout the trial this week, the defence has maintained the girl made up the allegations of abuse against her adoptive parents and manipulated her siblings to go along with her stories.

The children were removed from the home in 2011; a teacher alerted authorities to possible abuse after finding marks on the youngest girl’s body.

READ MORE: Testimony continues in case of Calgary aunt and uncle accused of abusing adopted children

While on the stand, the 19-year-old told the court she experimented with alcohol after being taken from her adoptive home, and she admitted to showing up at school while drunk.

She also said she had cut off all ties with her biological family, but denied she told her younger siblings to stop visiting their aunt and uncle.

WATCH: Aunt and uncle on trial for abuse of children whose parents died in 2006 car crash – Tracy Nagai reports

The young woman added that her new home, where she now lives, is less strict and similar to the living environment when she lived with her biological parents.

Testimony from the other siblings is expected Thursday.

The judge still needs to decide what evidence will be considered, as much of the testimony is being given in a voir dire.