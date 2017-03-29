Moose killed by Fish and Wildlife officer in St. Albert

The RCMP said a moose wandering in the St. Albert community of Red Willow Park Wednesday morning was killed by Alberta Fish and Wildlife after it charged an officer.

According to RCMP, Mounties were called in to help Fish and Wildlife officers who were responding to a complaint about “several” moose wandering in the neighbourhood.

Mounties did not say how many moose were in the area, what the nature of the complaint was or how the one moose was killed.

Photos submitted to Global News by a viewer appear to show a mother walking with two calves and later a moose lying on the ground. Another photo shows one or two moose being loaded into the back of a Fish and Wildlife truck.

Global News has reached out to Alberta Fish and Wildlife for more information.