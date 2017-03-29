Justin Trudeau gets called a ‘scumbag’ at Winnipeg child care event

WINNIPEG — Justin Trudeau’s news conference at a Winnipeg daycare was interrupted by a protester who called the prime minister a scumbag.

Staff from the Prime Minister’s Office said the man gained entry to the event claiming to be a member of the “world alternative media.”

He carried a camcorder as he heckled Trudeau about the carbon tax while the prime minister answered other questions.

He also railed against what he called Trudeau’s “globalist counterparts.”

Someone comes in w/ a camera and calls @JustinTrudeau "a scum bag" and criticizes carbon tax @globalwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/UOoglcSORR — Zahra Premji (@ZahraGlobalNews) March 29, 2017

Security eventually led the man out of the room without incident.

Trudeau was in Winnipeg to tout child-care investments his government announced in last week’s budget.

