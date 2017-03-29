Canada
March 29, 2017 2:36 pm
Updated: March 29, 2017 2:40 pm

Justin Trudeau gets called a ‘scumbag’ at Winnipeg child care event

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking at a school in Winnipeg, was interrupted by a heckler who yelled out at Trudeau calling him a "scum bag."

A A

WINNIPEG — Justin Trudeau’s news conference at a Winnipeg daycare was interrupted by a protester who called the prime minister a scumbag.

Staff from the Prime Minister’s Office said the man gained entry to the event claiming to be a member of the “world alternative media.”

He carried a camcorder as he heckled Trudeau about the carbon tax while the prime minister answered other questions.

READ MORE: Trudeau government to spend $195M on child care funding research

He also railed against what he called Trudeau’s “globalist counterparts.”

Security eventually led the man out of the room without incident.

Trudeau was in Winnipeg to tout child-care investments his government announced in last week’s budget.

“Shame on you and your globalist counterparts,” the man said as security kept a close eye on him. “You’re scumbags. You are an absolute scumbag.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau heckler
Prime Minister hecker
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Winnipeg heckler

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News