Province to implement 8 recommendations by N.S. classroom conditions council immediately

Eight of the 18 initial recommendations from the council formed to address classroom conditions in Nova Scotia will be immediately implemented, according to a government press release.

The 14-member Council to Improve Classroom Conditions, created as part of the new contract imposed by the government on the province’s 9,300 public school teachers last month, made the 18 recommendations after three days of talks held last week.

The eight recommendations to be implemented are:

Eliminating three provincially mandated assessments and exams.

A five-year moratorium on new school board and provincially initiated assessments.

Maintaining the suspension of Grade 10 exams, which will be available at teachers’ request.

Maintain the suspension of one provincially mandated assessment.

Issuing a directive to school boards about PowerSchool regarding marks, effective April 3.

Issuing a directive to school boards about PowerSchool with regards to attendance, effective April 3.

Issuing a directive to school boards about PowerSchool regarding outcomes, effective April 3.

Preparing and sharing a summary of council discussions and recommendations.

In a release Wednesday, Education Minister Karen Casey said in addition to the eight recommendations being implemented, the other 10 are in progress.

Some of the recommendations in progress, according to the government release, include giving more time for teachers to respond to emails, preparation of Individual Program Plans, and looking at the timing of pupil evaluation, classification and administrative days. The release goes on to say many of these recommendations require information and options to be presented by the department and school boards at the council’s next meeting.

An initial report from the council is expected by April 28 and a full list of the recommendations can be found online.

The council has a budget of $20 million over two years to address the issues brought up.