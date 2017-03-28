Crime
March 28, 2017 7:53 pm

Bill Cosby’s lawyers try to stop jury from hearing about quaaludes

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Bill Cosby leaves after a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

AP Photo/Mel Evans, File
Bill Cosby’s lawyers don’t want jurors at his suburban Philadelphia sexual-assault trial to hear he gave women quaaludes, money or educational funds.

The defence says in court papers filed Tuesday that Cosby’s deposition testimony about those topics would prejudice the jury.

Cosby acknowledged in a decade-old deposition he gave a woman quaaludes and a string of women alcohol or pills before sex. And he said he offered some accusers money or educational funds.

But the judge has ruled most of those women can’t testify in his trial. So the defence wants his deposition testimony about them excluded as well.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a Temple University basketball team manager in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty.

He’s set to go on trial June 5.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

