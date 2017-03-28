Sarah McLachlan on National Music Centre exhibit: ‘Music is a gift that’s meant to be shared’

The National Music Centre (NMC) in Calgary tips its hat to Sarah McLachlan in a new exhibit set to open on Wednesday.

The launch is set to coincide with the weekend’s JUNO awards in Ottawa, where the Canadian songstress will be honoured. McLachlan is this year’s inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

“It’s a very deserving honour for a great Canadian who has inspired so many people – not only here in Canada, but across the world – through her music,” Andrew Mosker, president and CEO of the National Music Centre told News Talk 770.

McLachlan is one of Canada’s most celebrated artists, having won 10 JUNO awards and three Grammy awards over her more than 30-year career, which has included hit songs like Angel and Sweet Surrender.

She is also the founder of Lilith Fair, an all-female music festival which toured North America between 1997 and 1999 and was revived in 2010.

“I’m incredibly honoured by this exhibition that features my work as a songwriter, as well as my efforts to give back and build stronger communities through music,” said McLachlan in a Tuesday statement.

“Music is a gift that’s meant to be shared and I was happy to be able to loan many beloved pieces to the National Music Centre for this exhibition.”

Milestones: Sarah McLachlan will feature a wide selection of awards and artifacts from McLachlan, including her Kay “Barney Kessel” electric guitar, handwritten lyric sheets and an electric grand piano used during her Lilith Fair performances.

“I think that’s a really interesting instrument, because she used it in her formative years,” Mosker said about the electric piano.

“It’s part of the history of her as an artist, when she was just getting started and when she was really in those formative years.”

Mosker said the exhibit also features a Grammy won by McLachlan in 1990 for her song I Will Remember You.

“That, to me, is symbolic of Sarah’s international influence as a Canadian artist.”

Mosker said McLachlan has paved the way for female artists in Canada and around the world.

“I would say Sarah, as an original artist, someone who writes and performs her own songs – and being the catalyst for Lilith Fair in the 1990’s – inspired a lot of woman to get into music.”

The exhibit runs until the fall of 2017.

The JUNO awards are set to take place on Sunday.