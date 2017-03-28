Testimony continues in case of Calgary aunt and uncle accused of abusing adopted children

Testimony of three children is expected to start Tuesday, as the trial continues for a Calgary couple accused of abusing and torturing their adopted children.

The couple, who are the aunt and uncle of the three young children, legally adopted them in 2009, three years after their parents were killed in a car crash in the U.S.

It’s alleged the children endured a wide range of abuses, including being kicked and punched, tortured with kitchen utensils and made to drink their own vomit between 2010 and 2011.

The adopted parents are also accused of burning a child’s tongue with a lighter.

There is a publication ban in place to protect the identities of the children in the case.

The couple’s home was searched on May 18, 2011 and officers seized items allegedly used to abuse the children. The aunt and uncle were arrested on June 29, 2011.

The Crown says a teacher first noticed a problem when one of the students, who was 7 at the time, came to school in January 2011 with a “swollen and bruised face.” The child then told a school counsellor about the abuse she and her siblings endured at their home.

The children were later taken from their home.

Sgt. Jason McDonals, formerly with the Calgary Police’s Child Abuse Unit, testified Tuesday that he interviewed the children in April 2011, nearly three months after they were taken from their home in Calgary. In that interview, one of the children told him they were forced to wear a soiled diaper to a tutoring program.

The court also heard testimony from social worker Amanda Konotopsky Tuesday, who said she took photos of one of the children’s puffy lip. She said one of the children denied being forced to take cold showers or being poked with a meat poker.

On Monday, police testified about numerous marks found on the children’s bodies.

Tuesday, the couple’s lawyer told the court that one of the children fabricated the allegations and then manipulated the other children to go along with the stories.

The woman in the case has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon. The man faces charges of assault with a weapon and criminal negligence.