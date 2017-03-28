Albertans waiting longer for cataract surgery than 4 years ago: report

Just 58 per cent of Albertans waiting for cataract surgery are getting their procedure done within the medically accepted wait time, according to a new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).

In 2016, 58 per cent of Albertans in need of cataract surgery had their procedure done within the targeted 112-day wait time. That’s down from 69 per cent in 2012, according to the CIHI’s annual report on wait times for priority procedures in Canada.

READ MORE: Medical wait times in Canada longer than ever at 20 weeks in 2016: Fraser Institute

Across Canada in 2016, 73 per cent of patients in need of cataract surgery had their procedure done within 112 days. However, that’s a significant drop compared to the 2012 figure, which saw 83 per cent of patients receive their surgery within the 112-day benchmark.

CIHI’s annual report focuses on current wait times for priority procedures for sight restoration, joint replacement, cancer and diagnostic imaging in Canada.

Overall, CIHI said most Canadians receive their priority procedures within medically accepted time frames, but it varies by procedure and province.

READ MORE: How long are medical wait times in Canada by province and procedure?

When it comes to hip replacement surgeries in Alberta, 82 per cent of patients received their treatment within the 182-day benchmark in 2016. That number was relatively unchanged from 2012. The Canadian average in 2016 was 79 per cent.

Seventy-seven per cent of those in need of a knee replacement received their surgery within the 182-day benchmark in 2016. That number was also relatively unchanged from 2012. The Canadian average in 2016 was 73 per cent.

Where Alberta is doing better, according to CIHI, is with hip fracture repairs. In 2016, 91 per cent of patients underwent surgery within the 48-hour benchmark. That’s up 11 percentage points from 2012. The Canadian average in 2016 was 86 per cent.

READ MORE: Canada has some of the longest wait times to see doctors, specialists: report

When it comes to radiation therapy in Alberta, 99 per cent of patients started treatment within the 28-day benchmark in 2016. That’s up from 97 per cent in 2012. Across Canada, 97 per cent of patients received treatment within 28 days in 2016.

To compare Alberta’s wait times to other provinces in Alberta, and to use CIHI’s interactive wait times tool, visit CIHI’s website.