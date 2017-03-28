‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ trailer: Meet the new Peter Parker
The second trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming was revealed to the audience at CinemaCon ahead of its official launch on Tuesday.
Andrew Garfield is long gone from the role, with Tom Holland now starring as Peter Parker, who’s readjusting to life as a teenage superhero. The latest extended trailer starts with Spider-Man having a conversation with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.
The pair discuss what it takes to become an Avenger, before Downey Jr.’s Stark character asks him to “do me a favour — can’t you just be a friendly, neighbourhood Spider-Man?”
READ MORE: Zendaya in ‘Spider-Man’: Actress playing Mary Jane in next movie
Iron Man also takes away Spider-Man’s uniform as punishment for recklessness. “I’m nothing without this suit,” Parker objects.
“If you’re nothing without this suit,” Iron Man replies, “then you shouldn’t have it.”
The trailer also introduces a new villain named the Vulture, played by Michael Keaton. The film also stars Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori and Donald Glover.
READ MORE: ‘Justice League’ trailer: The DC superheroes unite, minus Superman
Many people on Twitter were conflicted about the new trailer.
Others couldn’t contain their excitement about the new Spider-Man film.
The movie is a joint production between Sony and Marvel Studios. Holland made his debut in last year’s Captain America: Civil War.
Spider-Man: Homecoming will be in theatres on July 7, 2017.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.