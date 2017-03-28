‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ trailer: Meet the new Peter Parker

The second trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming was revealed to the audience at CinemaCon ahead of its official launch on Tuesday.

Andrew Garfield is long gone from the role, with Tom Holland now starring as Peter Parker, who’s readjusting to life as a teenage superhero. The latest extended trailer starts with Spider-Man having a conversation with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

The pair discuss what it takes to become an Avenger, before Downey Jr.’s Stark character asks him to “do me a favour — can’t you just be a friendly, neighbourhood Spider-Man?”

Iron Man also takes away Spider-Man’s uniform as punishment for recklessness. “I’m nothing without this suit,” Parker objects.

“If you’re nothing without this suit,” Iron Man replies, “then you shouldn’t have it.”

The trailer also introduces a new villain named the Vulture, played by Michael Keaton. The film also stars Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori and Donald Glover.



Many people on Twitter were conflicted about the new trailer.

the new spiderman looks alright i guess but im pretty sure the series is way overdue for another reboot. — Jasmeet (@JusReign) March 28, 2017

Don't watch the new Spiderman trailer if you don't want a 2:39 minute summary of the entire movie. — Jimmy Wong 🍍🍕 (@jfwong) March 28, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming trailer is everything wrong with Hollywood superhero movies summed up. Garbage, insulting to Peter and Miles. pic.twitter.com/XMseaTHdBd — Roman Marley (@Roman_RNS) March 28, 2017

Others couldn’t contain their excitement about the new Spider-Man film.

I stopped in the middle of the Orlando airport & smiled ear-to-ear watching the new @SpiderManMovie trailer. GENIUS! https://t.co/IOI9VjuDTj — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 28, 2017

@ TONY STARK WHAT IS THIS MAGICAL PIECE OF TECHNOLOGY IN SPIDERMAN AND HOW DO I GET IT ON EVERY ITEM OF CLOTHING I OWN pic.twitter.com/BGs0M7Kwjk — alex (@hawkkguy) March 28, 2017

TOBEY WAS A GREAT SPIDER-MAN ANDREW WAS A GREAT SPIDER-MAN TOM WILL BE A GREAT SPIDER-MAN STOP HATING THEM TO SHOW THAT ONE IS BETTER pic.twitter.com/0FVq2eZldc — r-h-e-a ray? (@lodgeholland) March 28, 2017

The movie is a joint production between Sony and Marvel Studios. Holland made his debut in last year’s Captain America: Civil War.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will be in theatres on July 7, 2017.