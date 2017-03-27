Rachel Notley and Brad Wall continue to trade jabs over budget philosophy

CALGARY – Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall continue to take jabs at one another over their provincial budgets.

Notley’s government tabled a budget this month that relies on economic growth to reach balance in six years, while Wall’s budget boosts the provincial sales tax and cuts spending with the aim of

doing it in three.

Notley was asked Monday whether there is anything in the Saskatchewan budget that she would never do and her response was: “Almost everything.”

She used Wall’s cuts to post-secondary education as an example of short-term thinking that will pinch off economic growth.

On the weekend, Wall took to Twitter to say he wasn’t about to take budgeting advice from Notley and the Alberta NDP.

Notley says she’s talking about the Saskatchewan budget because she believes the opposition parties in Alberta are fans of Wall and she wants Albertans to see what Wall’s budget is all about.

It’s not the first time Wall and Notley have butted heads publicly over fiscal policy. Last summer, Notley said she would “not be lectured” by Wall over a new pricing plan for beer in Alberta, which Wall argued would hurt Saskatchewan producers.

