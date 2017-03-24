6-year-old Maple Ridge boy with Down syndrome and autism raising money for service dog

James is a six-year-old boy. He loves his family, music and animals. His family wants to see him grow and develop to his fullest potential. They think a dog could help him.

But not just any dog.

James is a boy with Down syndrome and autism. Service dogs seem to be a good fit for him. He loves them dearly and responds to them.

His mom, Amy Watkins, says an autism service dog would make him feel secure and confident in public situations. The dogs are so highly trained they could even help him sleep better and improve his speech, she says.

“His response to animals is so amazing. It would make all things in his life just a little easier.”

But getting a service dog isn’t easy. There are very long wait lists and at some organizations the wait to just get on the wait list can be as long as 18 months.

At B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs the wait is four years. They’re hoping to clear up the backlog by the end of this year, and then open up their waiting list once again.

“All of my colleagues in this field, we’ve all been completely swamped. Now one in 65 children is on the [autism] spectrum,” Bill Thornton with the B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs organization said.

He says this part of their program has been growing quickly and the need is great. They’re hoping to be able to double their capacity in the next five years.

Marie Therese Krzus, with Assistance Service Dogs B.C., says they’re inundated with inquiries too. “I get at least three to four calls or emails a week from families looking for a service dog.”

The cost of the dogs can be as high as $35,000 and there is no provincial money to support this cause.

The dogs are trained and offered free to clients, but the money to purchase and train the animals is done through nonstop fundraising.

“We have no government funding. At this point, absolutely none. We rely on donations from the public, and we have a few corporate sponsors as well,” said Krzus.

The Ministry of Child and Family Development says they contribute up to $6,000 to kids with autism aged six to 18, but that doesn’t cover assistance dogs.

READ MORE: Teens on the autism spectrum say they were kicked off SkyTrain over service dogs

“It is all directed specifically to therapy and equipment, and it’s all regulated,” added Watkins.

The Watkins can’t wait, so they’re fundraising on their own to help Assistance Service Dogs B.C. purchase and train an animal. The cost is $25,000.

The family has a website set up for fundraising and has already raised thousands of dollars, including $1,100 from James’ 6-year-old friend, Sean McShane.

Sean asked his mom if he could sell hot chocolate at a local Maple Ridge grocery store. She said ‘yes’, and he donated the money to the Watkins so James could get a service dog.

The family is extremely grateful to the community.

“We want to try because when you see your son and you want to help, you want to help them now.”