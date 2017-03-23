‘Operation Derailment’ catches alleged drug dealers in their tracks

Police say drug dealers have been looking for business in and around Edmonton’s LRT stations.

“Operation Derailment” led to 135 criminal charges, the majority of them were drug trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

The undercover operation with the Edmonton Police Service LRT Beat Team started in late 2016 and wrapped up early this year, resulting in 40 people charged. Close to 18 grams of methamphetamine was seized, crack cocaine, as well as buprenorphine pills. Buprenorphine is an opioid medication used to treat addiction.

“The majority of the accused had extensive criminal records for crimes such as robbery, break and enter, weapons offences and violence,” Sgt. Jacob Montgomery said.

Montgomery called “Operation Derailment” the first of its kind targeting street-level drug traffickers.

Most of the people charged were men in their 20s, but a 16-year old was also arrested, along with five women.

The EPS LRT Beat Team did a number of investigations with the help of Edmonton Transit and ALERT’s Drug Undercover Street Team.