Edmonton Family Matters

More
Blogs
March 23, 2017 4:38 pm

Raising 5 kids in a 1,000 square-foot condo

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Adrian Crook explains what it's like to raise five children in a 1,000 square-foot condo.

A A

Adrian Crook is the father and blogger behind 5 kids 1 condo. He lives in a 1,053 square-foot condo in Vancouver with his five children and gets around without a car.

While minimalism might not be for everyone, we asked Crook for tips the average family could use to declutter and downsize.

 

Adrian2

Adrian Crook says he’s been a minimalist ever since he was in his ’20s.

Adrian Crook
Main living area

The family keeps toys and books tucked away in a shelf. Crook uses vertical storage to keep the floor clear of clutter.

Adrian Crook
My Room Murphy Bed

Crook folds his desk up at night and uses a Murphy Bed to sleep.

Adrian Crook
bunks

Crook’s three sons share a room with a triple bunk bed.

Adrian Crook
DCIM100GOPROGOPR1035.

Crook’s daughters share the same room with a double bunk bed.

Adrian Crook
storage

The 1053 square foot condo includes a space for storage and art projects.

Adrian Crook
Family Biking

Crook does not own a vehicle. He commutes with his kids by foot, bike or public transit.

Adrian Crook

Box it up

“Get a storage unit. Load everything you think you can live without, and even some stuff you’re unsure whether you need, into it. If you can go a year without it, sell or donate it all and do that again.”
Story continues below

Evaluate purchases

“I am a huge maximizer, so if I think I’m just going to buy something that will sit on a shelf, I don’t… Usually when you buy something you buy it because you think it will bring you joy… but it quickly drops off after you take it home. So unless you’re going to interact with it daily, try to limit the number of ‘joy’ items – lest you end up with a house full of tchotchkes.”

Rethink spaces

“Try to think of ways you can use your single purpose rooms for more than one use. So bedrooms – what’s their daytime use? If you can give them a day use for kids, it will feel like your space has doubled.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 kids 1 condo
condo living
Declutter
Edmonton Family Matters
Minimalism
Real Estate
Vancouver condos

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News