Vernon airport receives provincial grant for upgrades

The Vernon Regional Airport will receive $823,700 from the B.C. Air Access Program for runway upgrades.

The upgrades include repaving the runway surface and some stabilization work.

The B.C. Air Access Program through the provincial government cost shares with public airports on projects such as lighting and navigational systems, terminal building expansions and runway improvements.

“We want people to continually explore all the great sites and cities that B.C. has to offer,” Eric Foster, MLA for Vernon-Monashee said in a news release. “One way to encourage that means making investments in infrastructure.”

Last year, the program provided $8 million toward improvements at 23 regional airports.