Edmonton-area schools assess European travel after U.K. Parliament attack

Several Edmonton-area school districts are assessing their spring break travel plans after at least four people were killed in what police have called a “terrorist incident” outside of the U.K. Parliament Wednesday.

A police officer was among those killed in the attack that also injured at least 20 other people.

Brad Stromberg with the Edmonton Public School Board said the district currently has two field trips in Europe, but neither are in England, and there are no plans to visit the country.

Additional trips are planned to Europe next week. Stromberg said the plans are currently being “looked at.”

Edmonton Catholic Schools said 40 high school students will leave for a trip to Europe this Friday. On the way home, the group will make a brief stopover at London’s Heathrow Airport on April 4.

The Sturgeon School Division, north of Edmonton, has one high school trip scheduled to leave in early April to attend anniversary events at Vimy Ridge in France. The trip is set to begin in Amsterdam, to avoid Paris, and the school district is working with the tour company to ensure the trip avoids London, associate superintendent Ruth Kuik said.

Canadians in #London #UnitedKingdom: for emergency consular assistance, call +44 (0) 207 004 6000 or contact sos@international.gc.ca — travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) March 22, 2017

Elk Island Public Schools, east of Edmonton, has a group in an exchange program in another region but the district said the group is “nowhere near the U.K.” No other trips are planned to Europe over spring break.

Bruce Buruma with Red Deer Public Schools said 50 students and five chaperones are currently in France. The group was in the Vimy Ridge and Juno Beach areas Wednesday, and will travel to Paris later this week.

“They are aware of the London attacks and have full contingency plans in place should they be needed, including being registered with the Canadian Consulate,” Buruma said.

“The trip organizers have and will maintain contact with parents providing them with updates as they are needed. Red Deer Public Schools will continue to monitor the situation and make any decisions that are needed to ensure the safety and well-being of our students.”

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said it has two student groups going to Europe over spring break, but neither of them will visit London.

Several school divisions, including Parkland and Chinooks Edge, continue to refrain from European travel after other terror attacks in the region.

