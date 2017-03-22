Family of attacked Elk Island youth worker felt ‘anger’ seeing teens charged with attempted murder

The family of a woman brutally attacked at Elk Island Youth Ranch got their first glimpse of the two teens accused of her attempted murder.

In early February, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested and charged with several offences, including attempted murder. The charges came after a female worker was attacked at the youth facility northeast of Edmonton.

STARS Air Ambulance said the woman, in her 60s, was stabbed with a knife.

The teens charged in the case made a brief appearance at the Fort Saskatchewan courthouse on Wednesday. Neither can be named because they are minors.

The first teen has brown hair and wore a blue sweatshirt. He didn’t look around the courtroom when he was brought in by sheriffs. He looked straight ahead with no visible expression on his face.

The victim’s sister, Sandra Rosing, younger sister, brother-in-law and friend filled a row in the courtroom. The group craned their necks to get a look at the teen. One muttered “there he is” when he was brought in.

The second teen appeared via CCTV. He had short brown hair and wore a blue T-shirt. The victim’s family leaned forward to get a better glimpse of the boy.

Both cases were adjourned to April 12.

Outside the courthouse, Rosing said she had very strong reactions to seeing the boys accused of attempted murder in her sister, Heather’s, attack.

“I was feeling a little bit of anger,” she said.

“I just wanted to see these kids and know what’s going to happen to them.”

Rosing said her sister is still weak but recovering at home. She said Heather has some issues with her memory and will require more surgery. Rosing added that help is required around the clock for her sister.

Rosing said her sister did not want to attend Wednesday’s court appearance because “she didn’t feel comfortable seeing them.”

