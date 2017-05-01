Nova Scotia Election 2017
May 1, 2017 1:40 pm

Nova Scotia Election: Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage candidates

Marieke Walsh By Political Reporter  Global News
Global Halifax
A A

Quick take: Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage will be a riding to watch during the election. Liberal incumbent Joyce Treen won the traditional NDP stronghold in 2013.

READ MORE: All our Nova Scotia Election 2017 coverage

Candidates


Story continues below

Liberal: Treen was first elected in 2013. She was a backbench MLA under the Liberal government. Before she was elected she owned a small business in Eastern Passage.

Progressive Conservative: Barbara Adams has been a physiotherapist since 1984, according to her biography. She has held several positions in health care both at the Nova Scotia Health Authority and in the private sector.

NDP: Nancy Jakeman is a member of the Halifax Regional School Board. She has represented Dartmouth South-Eastern Passage-Cole Harbour-Westphal on the board since 2012. She was re-elected to the board in 2016.

Riding background

History: Treen won the riding for the Liberals in 2013 with 40.62 per cent of the vote. Prior to 2013, Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage was an NDP stronghold for almost two decades. In the 1980s and 1990s it was a Liberal riding.

Boundaries: The riding includes the coastal communities of Cow Bay, Fisherman’s Cove, Eastern Passage and McNabs Island.

Demographics: Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage is a mix of residential and commercial areas. It hosts CFB Shearwater, touted as the “centre of naval aviation in Canada.” The fishery is also a dominant industry in the riding.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barbara Adams
Joyce Treen
Nancy Jakeman
Nova Scotia Election 2017

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News