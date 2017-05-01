Nova Scotia Election: Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage candidates

Quick take: Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage will be a riding to watch during the election. Liberal incumbent Joyce Treen won the traditional NDP stronghold in 2013.

Candidates

Liberal: Treen was first elected in 2013. She was a backbench MLA under the Liberal government. Before she was elected she owned a small business in Eastern Passage.

Progressive Conservative: Barbara Adams has been a physiotherapist since 1984, according to her biography. She has held several positions in health care both at the Nova Scotia Health Authority and in the private sector.

NDP: Nancy Jakeman is a member of the Halifax Regional School Board. She has represented Dartmouth South-Eastern Passage-Cole Harbour-Westphal on the board since 2012. She was re-elected to the board in 2016.

Riding background

History: Treen won the riding for the Liberals in 2013 with 40.62 per cent of the vote. Prior to 2013, Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage was an NDP stronghold for almost two decades. In the 1980s and 1990s it was a Liberal riding.

Boundaries: The riding includes the coastal communities of Cow Bay, Fisherman’s Cove, Eastern Passage and McNabs Island.

Demographics: Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage is a mix of residential and commercial areas. It hosts CFB Shearwater, touted as the “centre of naval aviation in Canada.” The fishery is also a dominant industry in the riding.