Canada
March 20, 2017 9:45 am

New Brunswick to lower limits on political party contributions

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Legislative Building

Jeremy Keefe
A A

The New Brunswick government is planning to cut the amount of money anyone can contribute to a political party.

READ MORE: Electoral reform discussions underway in New Brunswick

A source within the Liberal government says they will announce this week that the limit will be lowered to $3,000 from the current $6,000.

The change is one of 24 recommendations made by New Brunswick’s Commission on Electoral Reform in a report earlier this month.

The commission also recommended that political contributions from corporations and trade unions be phased out after the 2018 provincial election.

The source says the government is considering that, but has yet to make a decision.

It’s not known what the Gallant government will do with some of the other recommendations, such as lowing the voting age to 16 and moving to a preferential ballot.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Commission on Electoral Reform
money
NB Political Contributions
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Liberals
New Brunswick Political Contributions
New Brunswick Politics
New Brunswick's Commission on Electoral Reform
political contributions

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News