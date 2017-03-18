UNB Varsity Reds and Saskatchewan Huskies to face off in University Cup final

Etienne Marcoux stopped all 20 shots he faced to lead the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds past the Acadia Axemen 3-0 on Saturday in the semifinal of the University Cup.

UNB will play Saskatchewan on Sunday in the Canadian university men’s hockey championship final.

The Saskatchewan Huskies routed the St. Francis Xavier X-Men 8-0 on Saturday in the other semifinal.

Related Saskatchewan Huskies advance to University Cup semis with overtime win

READ MORE: Cooke, Adolph win awards as Saskatchewan Huskies ready for nationals

Stephen Anderson, Jordan Murray and Phillipe Maillet scored for the Varsity Reds.

Acadia goaltender Robert Steeves stopped 27-of-29 shots.

Chris Caissy drew defenders to his side of the net and slipped the puck to Anderson, who put it past Steeves early in the first.

In the second period, Murray added another for UNB on the power play off a point shot that found its way past Steeves.

Up by two in the third, Chris Clapperton got behind a defender and rolled a nice pass to Maillet, who put it into an empty net with 1:13 left.

UNB outshot Acadia 30-20.