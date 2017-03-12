Regina Cougars take down Saskatchewan Huskies 79-76 in consolation final

The University of Regina Cougars women’s basketball team defeated the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 79-76 in consolation final Saturday in Victoria, B.C.

The teams met in Saskatoon last week in the Canada West final with Saskatchewan coming out on top.

However, Regina places fifth to end the season at the 2017 U Sports championship tournament with the recent win.

Katie Polischuk led the game with the most points, adding 21 for the Cougars while the Huskies’ Megan Lindquist trailed with 18.

The gold medal matchup between the Laval Rouge et Or and the McGill Martlets starts Sunday afternoon.

Saskatchewan won the national title in 2016.