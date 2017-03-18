“Mountains are rumbling”: Extreme risk in Rockies prompts warning to backcountry enthusiasts

Avalanche danger is high or extremely high in the Rocky Mountains this weekend, prompting a warning from Avalanche Canada that only the most experienced should be venturing out into the backcountry.

Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks as well as Kananaskis Country have been rated at high risk of natural or human-triggered avalanches in the alpine, treeline and below the treeline areas.

In Jasper, there is a high risk of natural or human-triggered avalanches in the alpine and the treeline. There is an extreme rating for avalanches below the treeline.

“We don’t use extreme very often in public avalanche forecasting,” said Ilya Storm, an Avalanche Canada forecaster.

“Extreme means natural avalanches are virtually certain, we’re in a widespread avalanche cycle and often with big avalanches. The mountains are rumbling.”

Storm calls this “a very tricky time right now” when it comes to high avalanche risk.

“What we’re seeing in the snowpack right now is the result of warming. We’re set up with a snowpack that’s quite weak, especially low down in the snowpack because of the cold temperatures and now the big hit of warm temperatures is just shocking the snowpack,” he said.

“In some places, the entire winter snowpack is failing and the resulting avalanches are very large.”

Storm said cooling temperatures on the way will help the snowpack, lower the risk, and the number of avalanches.

Meanwhile, he urges vigilance if out in the backcountry but also hesitates to encourage people.

“It’s hard to recommend people go out in the mountains when we’re in an avalanche cycle like the one we’ve seen the last several days,” he said.

Alexandra Messinis is an avid backcountry skier with nine years of experience. The co-owner of Sundance Ski and Board Shop in Edmonton had some worries looking at the avalanche forecast.

“If a slide does happen, it’s going to be very big,” she said.

“The biggest concern would be people heading out that aren’t educated, that don’t really know the dangers out there.”

Messinis does several things before starting a backcountry excursion – she plans the route, takes the angle of the slope into consideration then digs a massive snow pit and checks the snow layers going back several months to see the likelihood of a slide.

“It makes me feel nervous when we go out. You really have to have an exit strategy if something bad does happen or just avoid it all together at all costs,” she said.

Jim Hillman, fellow co-owner and avid backcountry enthusiast, said the forecast is worrisome.

“There’s a little bit of unsettled snow at the base and a lot of snow on top, changing conditions and right now it’s probably the most extreme we’ve seen the reports all winter,” he said.

“These happen every once in a while when the conditions are such. It’s absolutely time to really start thinking about what you’re doing out there.”

Hillman, who has survived some smaller avalanches, said incidents like the avalanche that killed two Americans snowshoeing near Lake Louise last week can be wake-up calls.

“I think those things are indicators for everybody that it’s real, that bad things can happen,” he said.

Hillman said he will often talk to locals about conditions, get a guide when it’s dangerous and will choose to stay in familiar terrain.

He also emphasizes the need for proper gear.