March 17, 2017 5:42 pm

New radiation machine enhances treatment for patients in Sask.

The Saskatchewan government says cancer patients will soon be able to get state-of-the-art radiation therapy in Regina and Saskatoon.

The province says more than five million dollars has been spent to install a TrueBeam linear accelerator at the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency’s Allan Blair Cancer Centre in Regina.

It says another 3.8 million dollars has been approved for a similar replacement machine in Saskatoon.

The government says the TrueBeam can deliver higher doses of radiation more quickly and with greater precision.

