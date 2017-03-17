Calgary police investigate park graffiti targeting Muslims and Jews

Calgary police have launched an investigation into graffiti found in areas throughout an off-leash dog park near Ranch Estates Drive in northwest Calgary. Officers said Friday they are reviewing the messages to see if they meet the threshold of a hate crime.

Glen Tinckler told Global News he spotted the mixture of anti-Islamic and anti-Semitic graffiti about a week ago while walking his dog. He’s lived in Ranch Estates for 20 years and said he’s never seen racist markings in the area.

READ MORE: Hateful graffiti targets Muslims and Jews at Calgary park

“Placing any graffiti on public or private property without the owner’s consent is a criminal offence and we have an officer dedicated to work with the City of Calgary to try [to] identify and charge people who vandalize property with graffiti,” police said in a statement sent Friday.

Police said criminal hate speech is defined as follows:

targeted towards an identifiable group

located somewhere public

likely to lead to harm against the targeted individuals

Police are continuing to collect evidence. City crews had removed the graffiti by Friday afternoon.

The Islamic Association of Northwest Calgary (IANWC) is about a five-minute walk away. IANWC board member Adel Rachdi said Thursday he’s not surprised by the markings.

“This happens because people sometimes have misunderstanding about Islam. Ignorance. That’s what it comes from,” Rachdi told Global News.

Watch below: Graffiti has been drawn and painted in areas throughout an off-leash dog park in northwest Calgary. Kim Smith explains March 16.

— With files from Jill Croteau and Kim Smith