Edmonton drivers rejoice after Alberta budget promises to axe at-grade 50 Street rail crossing

An item included in the Alberta government’s 2017 budget sparked joy and relief from many Edmonton drivers and cyclists Thursday.

It didn’t include many details, but the province said it will eliminate the at-grade rail crossing at 50 Street in Edmonton.

No dollar figure for the project was released.

Edmonton’s mayor thinks the mention in the budget means the province will work with the city to access new federal dollars.

“We know that the federal government has a new program for transportation and trade corridors,” Don Iveson said. “It’s one of the conversations we’ve been having with the province and the federal government:

“Can we work together for that new federal funding to support things like that rail-grade crossing at 50th Street that’s a real headache for travellers today and for businesses in the southeast?”

Iveson said the city will wait for news from next week’s federal budget.

“It will rely on partner funding but I’m glad to see mention made of the 50th Street rail-grade crossing in there because separating that would be good for commerce, good for business… I think federal, provincial and local governments agree that that’s a high priority.”

The news warmed the hearts of motorists who have long expressed frustration with that particular rail crossing. It has been the scene of many long waits, often during rush hour.

You know it's a Monday when a normally 10 minute drive to school takes over half an hour. #stupidtrain — Liesel (@lmc256) March 6, 2017