Toronto firefighters rescue workers stuck outside 33rd floor of downtown office building

Firefighters had to perform a daring high-level rescue Thursday afternoon after two workers washing windows became stranded on a swing stage outside of a downtown Toronto office tower.

Toronto Fire Services spokesman Michael Westwood said firefighters were called to the building on Bay Street at Adelaide Street West just after noon on Thursday after the workers were stuck on a platform for almost three hours.

Fire crews made their way to the 33rd floor where they had to cut out the window. Multiple layers were removed one at a time. Both men were pulled safely inside more than an hour after firefighters arrived.

Westwood said while this type of scenario isn’t common, firefighters routinely train for rope rescues at the Scarborough Bluffs and at the service’s special operations centre.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour was notified of the incident.