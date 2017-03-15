Businesses hopeful the Calgary Flames’ playoff run could revive ‘The Red Mile’

It’s not only hockey fans cheering for the Calgary Flames these days. Many businesses on 17 Avenue S.W. are hoping the Flames’ playoff run will translate into a spike in sales for them.

While the team does not have a playoff spot secured yet, they are getting a lot of attention. The Flames recently tied a franchise record of 10 consecutive wins after beating the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday night.

Nagib Khouri told Global News 17th Ave. is one of his favourite spots, but since he lost his oil and gas job, he is not spending as much time or money there.

“It was at the game where they qualified when they beat the Kings two years ago. You could see they had to cordon off certain blocks. It was good fun,” Khouri said.

The red hot Calgary Flames could re-ignite business, as long as their winning streak keeps rolling.

“I think so. It’s all good, but I don’t think it’s as strong as it used to be each and every day,” said Brent Boeckx, owner of People Food.

“It will be nice for people to band together. It’s been a brutal winter.”

Clive Burger has seen sales slump about 10 per cent since last year. General Manager Kristin Synnott hopes a Flames playoff run will be a win-win.

“We’ve seen a little bit of a decrease of traffic because of the construction. Hopefully, with the Flames run, people will start to come back,” Synnott said.

“With the weather too, we’ll see a lot more foot traffic.”

Synnott is preparing to add more staff and extend her closing time by an hour to 3 a.m.

“As a 17th Ave. business, you should be equipped to handle the crowds and plan for it.”

The City of Calgary is aware the major construction along 17 Avenue is affecting business. Officials told Global News they plan to put that construction on hold and meet with business owners in the area to review the current construction schedule.

Calgary Tourism expects an increase from regional travellers cheering on their teams, spending money on hotels, bars, cabs and shopping.