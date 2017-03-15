No evidence supports Donald Trump’s claim that Obama administration wiretapped him, House committee says

The Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Intelligence Committee say they have seen no evidence supporting President Donald Trump‘s claim that the Obama administration wiretapped him last year.

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff say they’re still waiting for evidence from the Justice Department backing up that claim. Schiff says he and Nunes are willing to take steps to compel the department to comply with their request if it refuses by the March 20 deadline they’ve given the Justice Department.

Nunes says he doesn’t believe there was “an actual tap of Trump Tower” in New York.

Nunes also says the committee is tussling with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence over whether the committee will be allowed to have the computer technology needed to go through CIA evidence about Russia’s interference in the election.

READ MORE: House panel asks White House for any evidence Donald Trump’s phones were tapped

The leaders say FBI Director James Comey and the head of the National Security Agency will testify at a public hearing on March 20.

Trump has asked the congressional committees to also investigate his explosive claims that President Barack Obama wiretapped his New York skyscraper during the election. The Justice Department missed a Monday deadline to provide evidence to the House committee and now has until next Monday to respond.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Nunes said Wednesday that if Trump’s allegations, which were made on Twitter, are taken literally, then “clearly the president was wrong.”

In a joint news conference, Nunes and Schiff, the committee’s top Democrat, each reiterated that they had seen no evidence that Trump Tower was wiretapped during the campaign. However, Nunes said that communications from Americans, including Trump, may have been picked up through ongoing surveillance of foreigners.

Meanwhile, longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone says he believes his contacts with a Russian-linked hacker who took credit for breaching the Democratic National Committee may have been obtained through a special warrant that allows the government to collect the communications of people suspected of being agents of a foreign nation.

WATCH: Trump faces Monday deadline to provide evidence to back up Obama wiretap claim

Stone is among a handful of Trump’s associates who are under scrutiny for possible links to Russia during the presidential race. In a statement to The Associated Press, Stone said he’s retained two attorneys to explore whether he can compel the government to “either charge me or admit they have no case whatsoever.”

The FBI, as well as House and Senate committees, is investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible contacts between Trump associates and Russians.

Stone said he is willing to testify in any hearings that occur “in public and not behind closed doors.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump seeks answers to his own wiretap mystery

The Republican operative has acknowledged having a Twitter exchange with “Guccifer 2.0,” a hacker that U.S. officials believe has ties to Russia. Stone said he was “unaware at the time of the brief exchange of allegations that the hacker in question is suspected of being a Russian asset.”

“I have no relationship with the Russian state, Russian Intelligence or any other Russians,” said Stone, who split with Trump’s campaign in August 2015 but remains in touch with the president.

Stone’s messages with Guccifer 2.0 were first reported by the website The Smoking Gun. He said the information contains information that “could only be learned by surveillance of my domain and eavesdropping on my email, phone calls and texts.”

“If these where obtained through a FISA warrant as I believe and the information was leaked to the Smoking Gun, that would constitute a felony,” Stone said. He also suggested, without evidence, the government had Trump under surveillance during the presidential campaign. FISA stands for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Trump himself has provided no evidence that Trump Tower, where he lived and ran his campaign, was wiretapped by Obama. On Monday, the White House started softening his claims, with spokesman Sean Spicer saying the president was referring to general surveillance that may have been approved by the Obama administration.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says he’s waiting to hear from Comey whether a warrant was issued that would have allowed the Obama administration to tap Trump’s phones during the campaign. Graham says he also asked Comey to say whether the FBI is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

READ MORE: FBI disputes Trump’s claim that Obama tapped his phones during election, White House calls for investigation

If Comey doesn’t comply, Graham says, Congress “is going to flex its muscle.”

“We’ll issue a subpoena to get the information, we’ll hold up the deputy attorney general’s nomination until Congress is provided with the information to finally clear the air as to whether there was ever a warrant issued against the Trump campaign,” Graham, who heads the Judiciary Committee’s crime and terrorism subcommittee, said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show.

Republican Sen. John McCain has singled out Stone as a Trump associate who should answer questions about his ties to Russia. The Arizona lawmaker suggested in an interview Sunday with CNN that Stone may have ties to ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Stone denied any connection to Yanukovych or his political party. Stone said he did work for a “small pro-Western splinter party” of Ukrainian politician Volydmyr Litwin, calling the effort to help win seats in parliament a “low budget operation.”

Stone has retained former U.S. Attorney Kendall Coffey and South Florida lawyer Grant Smith to represent him.

Last year, Coffey represented Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski when he was charged with simple battery after an altercation with a female reporter. The prosecutor later dropped the charges.