Donald Trump attacks Barack Obama on Twitter for 2nd day in a row

U.S. President Donald Trump is at it again, starting his day for the second time in a row by attacking Barack Obama on Twitter.

In the Sunday morning tweets, Trump asked “Who was it that secretly said to Russian President, ‘Tell Vladimir that after the election I’ll have more flexibility?’”

Who was it that secretly said to Russian President, "Tell Vladimir that after the election I'll have more flexibility?" @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2017

The quote refers to a microphone slip in 2012, where the former president was heard saying the phrase to Dmitry Medvedev, who was president of Russia at the time. The comment was made during a meeting in South Korea, during Obama’s re-election year.

It’s the second day Trump has linked Obama with Russian officials. On Saturday Trump said Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak met the former president 22 times, and set up the initial meeting between Kislyak and Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

The tweets come amid a cloud of controversy surrounding Sessions, who recused himself from the investigation into Russian involvement in Trump’s campaign because of two undisclosed meetings with the Russian ambassador.

Other Trump advisors have also been accused of meeting with Kislyak secretly, including Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn was fired after not properly disclosing the topic of his conversations with Kislyak to Vice President Mike Pence earlier this yer.

While Democrats and Republicans alike condemned Sessions’ decision to not disclose the meetings, politicians noted that it was normal to meet with foreign officials.

In another Sunday morning tweet, Trump questioned the access the FBI had to the Democratic National Committee’s servers when investigating how the emails were hacked.

Is it true the DNC would not allow the FBI access to check server or other equipment after learning it was hacked? Can that be possible? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2017

“Is it true the DNC would not allow the FBI access to check server or other equipment after learning it was hacked? Can that be possible?” he wrote, but there was no evidence to back up this claim.

The DNC’s email leak has been tied to Russian hacking, and U.S. intelligence officials say it was part of the Russian government’s efforts to discredit the U.S. election process and assist Trump‘s campaign.

The Kremlin has denied the allegations.

While Trump offered no direct evidence, there was a report from Buzzfeed in January that said FBI officials only accessed the DNC servers after determining the hack originated in Russia. DNC officials told Buzzfeed the FBI hadn’t asked for access, while the FBI told Wired magazine that it “repeatedly stressed to DNC officials the necessity of obtaining direct access to servers and data, only to be rebuffed” until after Russia was implicated in the hack.

Sunday’s tweet came 24 hours after Trump put forward claims of wiretapping by the Obama administration.

There was no proof offered, and the claims were viciously denied by officials and Obama spokesperson Ken Lewis.

“Neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false,” Lewis said in a statement.

Former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes strongly denied Trump’s allegations.

“No president can order a wiretap. Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you,” Rhodes wrote on Twitter.

Members of Congress said Trump’s accusations require investigation or explanation.

Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, described the allegations as serious and said the public deserved more information. He said in a statement it was possible that Trump had been illegally tapped, but, if so, the president should explain what sort of tap it was and how he knew about it.

U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, called Trump’s assertion a “spectacularly reckless allegation.”

“If there is something bad or sick going on, it is the willingness of the nation’s chief executive to make the most outlandish and destructive claims without providing a scintilla of evidence to support them,” Schiff said in a statement.

Trump’s tweets about wiretapping caught his aides by surprise, with one saying it was unclear what the president was referring to.

A Trump spokeswoman told Reuters the president spent part of Saturday “having meetings, making phone calls and hitting balls” at his golf course in West Palm Beach.

*With files from Reuters