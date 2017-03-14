MSNBC reveals Donald Trump’s 2005 tax return

UPDATE 9:01: MSNBC Rachel Maddow says they will provide a first look at Trump’s 2005 tax return.

On Tuesday night, MSNBC said they would release U.S. President Donald Trump’s much-discussed but never-revealed tax returns.

“We’ve got Trump tax returns,” MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow said on Twitter.

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

David Cay Johnston‏, who authored a book on the U.S. president, seconded her tweet promising a “big story about Trump and his taxes.”

On @maddow I'll break a big story about Trump and his taxes – 9PM eastern via @DCReportMedia Ill be on @lawrence, too. — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) March 15, 2017

The White House responded to the news by saying Trump paid $38 million in taxes on more than $150 million in income although it revealed no documentation to back up the claim.

Trump’s tax returns became an issue during the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election campaign when the then-Republican nominee steadfastly refused to release them, claiming they were under audit by the IRS. The IRS refuted his claim.

His opponent, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, frequently mentioned the returns to question whether Trump was as wealthy as he claimed and to also put his financial acumen in question.

“Here’s a pretty incredible fact: There is a non-zero chance that Donald Trump isn’t paying (asterisk)any(asterisk) taxes,” Clinton tweeted, just minutes after releasing her own returns in August.

WATCH: ‘Who knows the code better than me?’: Donald Trump on lowering taxes

In October, the New York Times revealed his 1995 tax return which showed Trump lost $915,729,293 that year and could have gone 18 years without paying taxes.

But Trump has yet to release recent returns becoming the first U.S. president to do so since Richard Nixon.

The returns have become an issue on several other fronts including how much Trump has given to charity. The Washington Post has reported that Trump used donations given by others to pay for legal settlements, political contributions and even purchase portraits of himself.

WATCH: Trump campaign under fire over tax questions

Trump threatened to sue the newspaper over the story but has not followed through on his threat.

Since winning the election, Trump has continued to be pushed to reveal his tax returns as the Democrats have attempted to make them a matter of national security.

With the growing stream of revelations of the contacts between the Russian government and members of Trump’s cabinet, advisors and campaign team, some are worried Trump’s foreign business ties will be a conflict of interest issue.

With files from Global and wire services