Rachel Maddow roasted on Twitter for ‘nothingburger’ Trump tax return reveal

“Nothingburger” was one of a number of terms used to describe MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s report on Donald Trump‘s 2005 tax return on Tuesday night.

In a segment she hyped up on Twitter, Maddow revealed the contents of two pages from Trump’s tax return for that year.

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

The return showed that Trump paid 24 per cent in tax on income of $150 million for the 2005 tax year.

That’s about the same amount that a married couple with two incomes totalling around $400,000 might have paid, said David Cay Johnston, the investigative journalist who obtained the return to start with.

Reactions varied on social media — but many expressed disappointment with a segment that was called “not a super compelling reveal.”

The U.S. president hadn’t tweeted a response to the story by press time.

But his son did.

Thank you Rachel Maddow for proving to your #Trump hating followers how successful @realDonaldTrump is & that he paid $40mm in taxes! #Taxes — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 15, 2017

Many Twitter users weren’t impressed with Maddow’s report:

Live look at Rachel Maddow show pic.twitter.com/KJFGqnN7qv — Matt Hohman (@Wolflikeme87) March 15, 2017

Trump walking into his next press conference after this Rachel Maddow stuff pic.twitter.com/FxvC3kZF6s — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2017

The last time I saw an expose like this one from Rachel @maddow it involved Geraldo Rivera, Capone's vault and an empty soda bottle. — Steven Getman (@stevengetman) March 15, 2017

That was one heck of a nothingburger, Ms. Maddow. — Max Fawcett (@maxfawcett) March 15, 2017

This is like the time my friend gave me a VHS of Short Circuit 2 but it turned out to be a porno, except the opposite. #TrumpTaxReturns — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 15, 2017

All Rachel Maddow had to do was hand the ball to Marshawn Lynch. — Sweep The Leg (@SweepTheLeg337) March 15, 2017

Trump's 2005 two page tax return shows he has something to hide and this is the tip of the iceberg. Well done Rachel Maddow. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 15, 2017

Some took issue with Maddow’s lengthy preamble to the reveal:

With all due respect, not even my mother takes this long to get to the point. — Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) March 15, 2017

Quick update on Rachel Maddow’s Trump tax return report pic.twitter.com/zLJjSBLL0a — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) March 15, 2017

Some speculated whether Trump released the return himself:

I honestly think @POTUS leaked these two pages of #TrumpTaxReturns himself to throw us off his trail off Russia and other controversies. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 15, 2017

Others were more supportive of Maddow:

The Maddow tax returns could have been juicer… But Trump will tweet about it

More taxes will be obtained

And there will be more to it — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 15, 2017

And still others offered some more perspective on the reveal: