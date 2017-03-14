Rachel Maddow roasted on Twitter for ‘nothingburger’ Trump tax return reveal
“Nothingburger” was one of a number of terms used to describe MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s report on Donald Trump‘s 2005 tax return on Tuesday night.
In a segment she hyped up on Twitter, Maddow revealed the contents of two pages from Trump’s tax return for that year.
The return showed that Trump paid 24 per cent in tax on income of $150 million for the 2005 tax year.
That’s about the same amount that a married couple with two incomes totalling around $400,000 might have paid, said David Cay Johnston, the investigative journalist who obtained the return to start with.
Reactions varied on social media — but many expressed disappointment with a segment that was called “not a super compelling reveal.”
The U.S. president hadn’t tweeted a response to the story by press time.
But his son did.
Many Twitter users weren’t impressed with Maddow’s report:
Some took issue with Maddow’s lengthy preamble to the reveal:
Some speculated whether Trump released the return himself:
Others were more supportive of Maddow:
And still others offered some more perspective on the reveal:
