Dramatic video shows truck going through ice on Lake Winnipeg

Two people are lucky to be alive after their truck fell through the ice while they were attempting to drive across Lake Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon.

Video posted to Ko’ona Cochrane’s Facebook account shows the vehicle driving across the lake near Hecla Island when the ice beneath suddenly breaks, and water splashes over the hood.

One of the occupants can be heard screaming and the other yelling, “bail, bail.”

Manitoba RCMP told Global News officers were on scene within minutes and were constantly in contact with both occupants. Neither were injured and RCMP said both refused EMS treatment.

Mounties said there would be no signage warning people to stay off the ice in that area because it is not considered an ice road crossing.

Officers are warning anyone who is out on the ice, or considering driving on the lake at this time, that there is a rapid current underneath the frozen water and it may not be safe.

The truck is now submerged below the ice.