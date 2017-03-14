NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman visits Edmonton, tours Rogers Place for 1st time

The commissioner of the National Hockey League will be in Edmonton Tuesday to tour Rogers Place for the first time since the arena opened last September.

Gary Bettman will also speak to people in Edmonton’s business community about the current state of the NHL and where the game is headed.

Bound to be a topic of discussion is the involvement of NHL players in the 2018 Olympics. Following the GM meetings in Florida last week, Bettman said there was no progress on NHL players attending the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, less than one year from now.

Bettman will be joined by members of the Oilers Entertainment Group Tuesday. He will also talk with locals about the impact Rogers Place and ICE District have had on Edmonton and the NHL.

Bettman is scheduled to speak to the media at 4:30 p.m. MT. You can watch the news conference live on this page.