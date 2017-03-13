Edmonton won’t be getting a new municipal flag, for now

A committee has recommended instead of replacing Edmonton’s municipal flag, the city should add two more flags in front of city hall.

The Community and Public Services Committee has recommended council take the necessary steps to fly the Treaty 6 and Metis flags at Edmonton City Hall next to the current municipal, Albertan and Canadian flag.

In November, Mayor Don Iveson asked the city to look at public opinion on the current flag as well as a flag designed by Ryan McCourt, which was presented by the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations to the city in August. The survey showed many Edmontonians were indifferent about the issue, some didn’t even know Edmonton had a municipal flag.

During Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Don Iveson said the flag will have to do for now, and there may be a time in the future when it could be redesigned.

“I’m not sure that time is today,” Iveson said.

Iveson put forward the request as a way to acknowledge Edmonton’s first nation history and work towards reconciliation.

“This is a different way of achieving that respectful outcome,” he said.