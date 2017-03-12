No agreement on value or design of Edmonton’s municipal flag: survey

There is no clear consensus from residents on what to do about Edmonton’s municipal flag, according to a new survey.

The survey was conducted by the city in January and received more than 1,600 responses.

In November, Mayor Don Iveson mused whether the municipal flag needed an update. He asked the city to look at public opinion towards the current flag as well as a flag designed by Ryan McCourt, which was presented by the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations to the city in August.

The survey found 70 per cent of respondents were aware Edmonton had an official flag and the majority, 95 per cent, could properly identify it when compared to the flags of Toronto, New York City and the Republic of San Marino.

However, the findings of the survey show there is no agreement on the value of the flag, the current and proposed designs or what to do next.

Forty-one per cent of respondents believe there is no value, or didn’t know if there was a value to the city having a flag; 59 per cent believe there is value.

When asked about the current flag design, 35 per cent said they liked it, 25 per cent said they disliked it and 38 per cent were neutral.

There was a similar lack of consensus regarding the flag designed by Ryan McCourt – 37 per cent said they liked it, 35 per cent said they disliked it and 26 per cent were neutral.

The vote was also split when respondents were asked whether a new flag should be designed – 48 per cent support a redesign while 45 per cent do not. However, for those who support a redesign, there was no agreement on which method to use, with some responding there should be a public submission and others responding they did not care or know.

A report on the flag issue will go to the Community and Public Services Committee on Monday.