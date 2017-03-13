Second plea deal made in murder of Calgary father Nick Lush

The second of two men accused of killing a Calgary father has made a last-minute plea deal.

Kristopher Goerzen appeared in court Monday and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder in the death of Nick Lush.

Goerzen and Cody Bauer were both scheduled to stand trial for first-degree murder in May 2017.

Bauer pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Jan. 6, 2017.

Lush, a father of three, disappeared in March 2015 after leaving a house party in the Springbank area.

His remains were later found near Longview, southwest of Calgary.

His remains were later found near Longview, southwest of Calgary.

The trial had been scheduled for two weeks beginning May 1, 2017.

With files from Nancy Hixt