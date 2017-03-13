Second plea deal made in murder of Calgary father Nick Lush
The second of two men accused of killing a Calgary father has made a last-minute plea deal.
Kristopher Goerzen appeared in court Monday and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder in the death of Nick Lush.
Goerzen and Cody Bauer were both scheduled to stand trial for first-degree murder in May 2017.
Bauer pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Jan. 6, 2017.
Lush, a father of three, disappeared in March 2015 after leaving a house party in the Springbank area.
His remains were later found near Longview, southwest of Calgary.
The trial had been scheduled for two weeks beginning May 1, 2017.
