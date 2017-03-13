Crime
March 13, 2017 5:06 pm
Updated: March 13, 2017 6:49 pm

Second plea deal made in murder of Calgary father Nick Lush

By and Global News

Nicholas Lush was last seen leaving a house party in the early morning hours of March 29, 2015.

RCMP
A A

The second of two men accused of killing a Calgary father has made a last-minute plea deal.

Kristopher Goerzen appeared in court Monday and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder in the death of Nick Lush.

Goerzen and Cody Bauer were both scheduled to stand trial for first-degree murder in May 2017.

Bauer pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Jan. 6, 2017.

Lush, a father of three, disappeared in March 2015 after leaving a house party in the Springbank area.

Watch below from April 2015: The family of Nick Lush finally has closure after his body was discovered Wednesday. Over the weekend, two men were charged with first-degree murder. Global’s Jayme Doll reports.

His remains were later found near Longview, southwest of Calgary.

The trial had been scheduled for two weeks beginning May 1, 2017.

READ MORE: Victim’s family tells court ‘there is no healing’ in Nick Lush murder case

With files from Nancy Hixt

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Courts Centre
Calgary crime
Cody Bauer
Kris Goerzen
Kristopher Goerzen
Longview
Nick Lush
Nick Lush Calgary
Nick Lush killer plea deal
Nick Lush murder
Nick Lush plea deal
Springbank

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News