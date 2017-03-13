Skier killed at Lake Louise resort Sunday ‘struck trees’: Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP said Monday a skier killed Sunday afternoon at Lake Louise Ski Resort “struck a tree or trees.”

Cpl. Curtis Peters said the 34-year-old man, who was from the Rocky Mountain House area, was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

He said police won’t be releasing a name as no foul play is suspected.

Lake Louise Ski Resort communications director Dan Markham said the man was found on the lower half of the front side of the mountain underneath the Glacier chairlift in a treed area.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the man involved,” Markham said on behalf of resort staff, adding the circumstances are “hard to talk to because we really don’t have specific details to put forward.”

He said all information from resort staff had been turned over to the RCMP.