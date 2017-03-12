34-year-old man killed while skiing at Lake Louise Sunday

STARS Air Ambulance was called to reports of a man injured in a ski accident at Lake Louise Ski Resort at around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said a 34-year-old-man lost control skiing and made impact or hit something.

STARS was eventually called and didn’t land because the man was pronounced dead at the scene

No further details about the man or how the incident happened have been provided.

RCMP said the man’s family has been notified.