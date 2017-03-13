Winnipeg city councillor Harvey Smith died

WINNIPEG – Longtime city councillor Harvey Smith has died.

Smith passed away at the Victoria General Hospital on Sunday at the age of 80.

Smith served on city council for many years, first in 1980 for six years representing the Sargent Park Ward and then again in 1998 until 2014 representing the Daniel McIntyre Ward.

He also served as NDP MLA for the Ellice Constituency from 1986 to 1988.

Smith had been living in care since falling in his home last summer.

Many people around the city are remembering Smith today.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman tweeted his condolences.

Very saddened to learn of Harvey Smith’s passing. He was a committed civic & provincial leader, a passionate voice for the inner city. — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) March 13, 2017

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister also tweeted his memorial to Smith.