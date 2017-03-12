Community sports field project on ‘life support’ after loss of provincial grant

WINNIPEG — Organizers and volunteers of the Dakota Collegiate Community Sports and Recreation Field said the project is now in serious jeopardy, after the loss of a provincial grant.

On Friday, the Province announced the cancellation of a $1 million grant that would help fund the $3.8 million project. Construction was set to begin in May, but now organizers said just covering the basics of the field would be tough.

“There has been a lot of blood, sweat and tears spent on this,” volunteer with the project Rick Watts said.

“Then it’s just gone.”

In 2015 the NDP approved the $1 million grant towards the project. Last week organizers told the government they would be happy with only a $600,000 grant, to help with budgeting.

RELATED: Manitoba government set to release 2017 budget in April

Right now, organizers have collected $1.5 million through fundraising efforts, and a $1.18 million contribution from the city. In order to move forward with phase one of the project, which includes a turf field, accessories, bleachers and a scoreboard, the $600,000 would need to be collected.

“Obviously we’re not giving up. We’re going to keep pushing for a replacement,” Watts said.

The Province also announced a new gym at Kelvin High School would not be receiving funding, in an effort to address other urgent needs.

Watts said organizers with the Dakota sports field project are reminding Winnipeggers that the field would be open to the entire community, as well as Dakota Collegiate.

“It’s a community project for a community that really has nothing.”

Watts said fundraising efforts will continue, but as it stands now construction in May isn’t realistic.