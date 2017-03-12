Alec Baldwin fast forwards to the future as Donald Trump on SNL

Alec Baldwin portrayed Donald Trump on SNL again this weekend as the U.S. president attempts to lead the armed forces into battle against aliens.

The year is 2018 and the world is under attack. Trump is asked to give the troops an inspiring speech in advance of a battle with creatures from Zorblatt 9.

“Hello. Yes, what a beautiful day,” Trump begins. “Who here loves Trump? I know this guy over here, he loves Trump” he said while pointing to a fried, dead body.

“Now here’s the deal. We are going to beat these aliens because we have got the best military but we don’t win anymore,” Trump says. “And the aliens are laughing at us. They’re killing us and they are laughing at us.”

A soldier interrupts Trump, trying to get the president back on track by asking, “What should we do?”

“Here’s what we are going to do. We are going to bring coal back,” Trump says, borrowing from his campaign pledge, “We’re going to have so much coal you are going to say ‘where did all this coal come from?’” I never knew there could be so much coal.”

The soldier interrupts again pointing out that the aliens destroyed California.

“So then I won the popular vote?” Trump asks.

The soldier pleads with Trump, “Sir, please, everyone in California is dead?”

“Even Arnold?” Trump responds, referring to his feud with former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger who took over hosting Celebrity Apprentice after Trump.

Later in the sketch, another soldier arrives with an update for the president, letting him know “New York City has been attacked and Trump hotel has been completely destroyed causing $50 million in damage.”

Trump quickly corrects him: “More like a billion dollars.”

The soldier says, “Luckily no lives were lost because no one was staying at the hotel.”

“That’s not true. Everyone loves to stay at my hotel,” Trump responds. “I’m sure a bunch of really top shelf, very classy people died there.

