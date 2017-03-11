OHV users shut down main artery in Blairmore for rally

Ever since the Alberta government announced its plans to ban off-highway vehicle use in the Castle area, several protests have been held, but nothing like the one held in Blairmore on Saturday.

Crowsnest Pass council temporarily lifted its OHV ban on municipal streets, allowing for OHV enthusiasts to ride along 20th Avenue and protest the proposed ban.

“This is what we love to do in the Castle and it’s being taken away,” said rally organizer Melissa Harch.

Lethbridge resident Reanne Keer made the trip from Lethbridge and says she met people at the rally from even further away.

“I spoke to people that came from Medicine Hat, Edmonton, B.C. … [they all came to] support our little corner of southwestern Alberta,” Keer said.

Environmental groups have said OHV use is to blame for damage to the land and is affecting the watershed and wildlife habitats.

OHV supporter Garrett Payne says he is willing to meet in the middle.

“There’s going to have to be give-and-take, and we understand that,” Payne said. “We as users know that the area needs to be protected and we need the help of our elected officials to protect the area — as well as protect the interest and culture of those that have been using it for recreational means.”

Earlier this month, the province said it will extend the consultation period to April 19 and there will be no changes this year.

Harch says that doesn’t help her cause.

“Just because it’s not changing for a year doesn’t mean it’s not going to change at all,” she said.