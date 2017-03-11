Picture of Wall Street bro appearing to hump ‘Fearless Girl’ statue goes viral

On Tuesday, a statue of young girl was erected in front of Wall Street’s famous bronze charging bull, looking defiant in the face of the obvious danger.

Investment firm State Street Global Advisors erected “The Fearless Girl” statue in on the eve of International Women’s Day in an attempt to call attention to the lack of gender diversity on corporate boards and the pay gap of women working in financial services.

Two days later, a picture of a “Wall Street finance bro” humping the statue was snapped by Alexis Kaloyanides.

Kaloyanides, a New Yorker, says there were about 15-20 people taking in the scene when the man appeared with a few friends.

“There were about 15-20 people gathered, discussing the sculpture, the situation at large, etc.,” she wrote in the comments. “This guy and a few of his friends showed up, acting lewd and entitled. We all shouted at him to get lost, check his privilege, etc. They were gone within 30 seconds, but managed to make complete asses of themselves.”

The photo has been shared on Facebook more than 15,000 times and has sparked outrage from social media users.

“I want to throw up…” commented one person on Facebook.

“Glad you caught this. I was too shocked to snap a pic,” said another person who said they were present.

Kaloyanides shared the photo to Facebook and Instagram, but Twitter users were also unimpressed.

You had to see it coming that some dipshit Wall Street bro was gonna hump the statue of a girl. It makes the statue's point for it, really. — Chance! (@chance_second) March 11, 2017