London Fire: Use DST as chance to replace smoke, carbon monoxide alarm batteries

The London Fire Department is encouraging residents to use Daylight Saving Time to install new batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Clocks will spring forward one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

“Once a year, old batteries should be replaced with new batteries. When you change your clocks on March 12, the London Fire Department wants everyone to take the time to install new batteries in all alarms,” Deputy Chief Brian McLaughlin said.

According to officials, it is the law to have working smoke alarms on every storey of the home and outside all sleeping areas.

Tampering with or removing the batteries from smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is against the law.

Officials say failure to comply with the Fire Code can result in a ticket for $360 or fines up to $50,000.

The department says carbon monoxide alarms must be installed outside all sleeping areas if a home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.

Officials say Londoners need an early warning in order to know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds.