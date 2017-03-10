Close call caught on dash cam: semi passes another truck into oncoming traffic
A dash cam has captured some shocking video of a near-miss on Highway 33 outside of Kelowna Thursday.
A semi passed a slower-moving tractor-trailer and Harold Kraemer, driving a vehicle in the oncoming lane, had to swerve out of the way to avoid an accident.
“It’s a good thing (road crews) had pushed the snow back from the road, otherwise I would have had no place to go,” Kraemer said. “I’d be lying upside down in a ditch right now.”
It’s the second close call in the southern interior in two days. On Wednesday, a driver captured footage of a CN tractor-trailer passing a vehicle in Salmon Arm, which narrowly missed a truck in the oncoming lane carrying a family of four.
READ MORE: RCMP and employer investigates semi driver for near head-on collision
Luckily in both cases there were no injuries.
“It’s just, where has the common sense gone?” Kraemer questioned. “It’s putting people’s lives at risk for no reason.”
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.