Close call caught on dash cam: semi passes another truck into oncoming traffic

A dash cam has captured some shocking video of a near-miss on Highway 33 outside of Kelowna Thursday.

A semi passed a slower-moving tractor-trailer and Harold Kraemer, driving a vehicle in the oncoming lane, had to swerve out of the way to avoid an accident.

“It’s a good thing (road crews) had pushed the snow back from the road, otherwise I would have had no place to go,” Kraemer said. “I’d be lying upside down in a ditch right now.”

It’s the second close call in the southern interior in two days. On Wednesday, a driver captured footage of a CN tractor-trailer passing a vehicle in Salmon Arm, which narrowly missed a truck in the oncoming lane carrying a family of four.

READ MORE: RCMP and employer investigates semi driver for near head-on collision

Luckily in both cases there were no injuries.

“It’s just, where has the common sense gone?” Kraemer questioned. “It’s putting people’s lives at risk for no reason.”