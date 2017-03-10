Amal Clooney’s baby bump steals spotlight from her genocide speech at UN

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney urged Iraq and the world’s nations on Thursday not to let the Islamic State extremist group “get away with genocide.”

After she delivered her powerful speech to the United Nations, Time tweeted: “Amal Clooney shows off her baby bump at the United Nations,” and linked to an article about her “chic pregnancy look.”

On Twitter, many were appalled by the lack of recognition her powerful speech received, and they rushed to point out Clooney’s real reason for visiting the UN (which wasn’t to show off her baby bump).

@TIME That's all you guys have to say about an intelligent woman speaking out on atrocities in the world? — RobotBreakPlanet (@PlanetWalter) March 10, 2017

@TIME @motto She was there for a serious topic and you tweet about her baby bump. Is this Time or TMZ? — Kate (@4fromthekitchen) March 10, 2017

Many people directed Time‘s attention to Clooney’s job title.

@TIME You gotta be so embarrassed for this. She is a world-renowned human rights lawyer. — Kayla Tanenbaum (@KaylaTanenbaum) March 10, 2017

@TIME she was talking about sexual slavery and Isis. — Sophia Cannon (@SophiaCannon) March 10, 2017

Some called it “sexist journalism.”

@TIME This is lazy and sexist journalism, period. — Grace Bonney (@designsponge) March 10, 2017

@TIME seriously?She is a world renowned #humanrights lawyer,delivering a powerful speech at #UN & you a NEWS magazine, talks about #babybump — Sandra Weitzel (@GreatLakesHello) March 10, 2017

After the Twitter backlash, the headline was amended to read: “Amal Clooney Addresses United Nations on ISIS.”

Time wasn’t the only website to focus on the 39-year-old’s baby bump, either.

Hollywood Life published an article with the headline “Amal Clooney Puts Her Growing Baby Bump On Display In Chic Yellow Dress for UN Speech.”

Amal Clooney puts her growing baby bump on display https://t.co/solIrEArrc — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 10, 2017

Mirror UK’s headline read: “Amal Clooney is a vision in yellow as she shows off hint of baby bump in chic dress.”

Amal Clooney is a vision in yellow as she shows off hint of baby bump in chic dress https://t.co/ImaiUdk3wf pic.twitter.com/miNS519asA — Mirror Fashion (@MirrorFashion) March 10, 2017

And E! News wrote, “Amal Clooney Shows Baby Bump in What Could be the Ultimate International Women’s Day Poster.”

Here's Amal Clooney in What Could be an a Intl. Women's Day Poster https://t.co/Ez6WPY8oQX via @enews — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) March 8, 2017

Clooney, who is expecting twins with husband George Clooney, was at the UN to urge the organization and Iraqi government to launch an investigation into the crimes committed by ISIS.

She urged Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to send a letter to the UN Security Council so it can vote to set up an investigation into crimes committed by the group in Iraq, where ISIS had controlled about 40 per cent of the country’s territory. It’s now being routed by government and coalition forces.

Clooney, who represents victims of ISIS rapes and kidnappings, told a UN meeting that what’s “shocking” is not just the group’s brutality but the “passive” response by the world’s nations to the campaign to investigate its crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Justice is what the victims want…” Clooney said, “but justice will be forever out of reach if we allow the evidence to disappear, if mass graves are not protected, if medical evidence is lost, if witnesses can no longer be traced.”

Clooney expressed frustration that nothing has happened since she came to the UN six months ago.

“Killing ISIS on the battlefield is not enough. We must kill the idea behind ISIS by exposing the brutality and bringing individual criminals to justice,” she said. “Don’t let this be another Rwanda where you regret doing too little too late.”

Clooney also vocalized the concerns of Yazidis, a Kurdish community in Iraq that has been targeted by ISIS.

“ISIS has made clear that it intends to destroy Yazidis, like [my client] Nadia, completely: through killings, forced conversions, and rape,” she said. “The UN has concluded that ISIS is committing genocide against this group, and there can be no more serious crime.”

“The UN was created as the world’s way of saying ‘never again’ to the genocide perpetrated by the Nazis. And yet here we are, 70 years later, discussing the UN’s inaction in the face of a genocide that we all know about, and that is ongoing.”

“Don’t let ISIS get away with genocide.”

—With files from The Associated Press